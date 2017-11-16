Greek Orthodox high priest to stand trial for alleged anti-gay statements

Metropolitan Amvrosios of Kalavryta will stand trial with charges of publicly inciting violence against gay people and abuse of his ecclesiastical office. Attorney Cleo Papntoleon told Skai TV in an interview on Thursday that the Greek Orthodox priest would stand before a court after statements he had made in 2015 against the cohabitation agreement for homosexual couples. Mrs. Papantoleon has taken the case pro bono.

In early December 2015, the Metropolitan had labelled homosexuals the “scum” of society, urging his flock to attack them: “Burn them! Discard them! Damn them!”, he wrote.

On January 16, 2016, nine citizens had filed a lawsuit against the metropolitan for his statements.

According to Article 196 of the Criminal Code, actions or words of any religious figure who, while exercising his or her duties (or publicly, in his capacity) incites citizens to violence against others citizens, is punishable by imprisonment of up to three years.

The lawsuit was finally upheld by the prosecutor who referred the Metropolitan to trial, to be held on 15 March next year in Aigio.