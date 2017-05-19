Greek Parliament passes 4th memorandum amid heated debate (153 for-128 against)

Following a long and heated debate in parliament, which saw major opposition New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis exchange harsh accusations with Greek PM Alexis Tsipras, the plenum passed the 4th memorandum included in the omnibus bill with 153 votes for and 128 against, after a role call vote. The 4th memorandum incorporates a series of tough austerity measures that will burden the hard-hit Greek citizens. The government claims a set of countermeasures in the bill will alleviate the less privileged people in Greek society, an argument opposition parties strongly dispute. SYRIZA MP Tasia Christodoulopoulou broke party ranks after casting her absentee vote against article 56. The 16 MPs of extreme right party Golden Dawn abstained from the voting procedures after its leader Nikos Michaloliakos labeled the proceedings “void and illegal” in a letter he sent to the President of the Parliament.