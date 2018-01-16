Greek PM accepts resignation of Kostas Zouraris

Greek PM Alexis Tsipras accepted the resignation of deputy Education Minister Kostas Zouraris, following the backlash caused by the latter’s offensive statements against the fans of Aris and Olympiakos. “Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has today accepted the resignation of the Deputy Minister of Education, Research and Religious Affairs, Konstantinos Zouraris”, a statement by the PM’s office read. According to sources, Mr. Tsipras met with Kostas Zouraris at the former’s office in parliament after the voting of the omnibus bill and accepted his resignation. The same sources say the meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere. The PM appointed no-one in his spot, with current Education Minister Kostas Gavroglou assuming the responsibilities of Mr. Zouraris. According to some political pundits, this means the Greek PM is seriously considering a cabinet reshuffling. Mr. Zouraris will remain as a PM in his party, ANEL, despite rumours he would break off and become an independent deputy. The former deputy Education Minister had used profane language against the team of Aris Thessaloniki and the fans of Olympiakos during a TV interview.