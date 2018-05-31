Greek PM addresses Tourism Confederation (SETE) general meeting

The Greek PM, Alexis Tsipras addressed the Greek Tourism Confederations (SETE) 26th open general assembly at the Megaron Music Hall.

“We promised a difficult but remedial path for the country and the economy, and three years later we finally see we are out in the clearing,” said Mr Tsipras in his opening remarks.

The Prime Minister said that after three consecutive years with a record of visiting foreigners, “we do not have to repeat the bet for this year’s Greek tourism course”. The PM expressed the certainty that this year that bet would find the industry on the same side of the positive outcome, adding “the reality will justify us.”

“We are also expected to break this year’s record for Greek tourism, with the forecasts talking about 32 million foreign visitors”, while he stressed that it will be “the best year in the history of Greek tourism”. He went on to says that according to recent tourism receipts, the incoming tourist traffic is up 12.8% compared to last year.