Greek PM opens another portion of Ionia Road, once again

Sep, 05 2017 Author: Thema Newsroom

Tsipras says road will boost local and Greek eocnomy

Greek PM Alexis Tsipras addressed the official event for the opening of another portion of Ionia Road, in western Greece, Tuesday. “It is a great pleasure for us to deliver a road project of strategic importance to Epirus, a project that pulls western Greece out of isolation,” the Prime Minister stressed in his speech. Mr. Tsipras said that a vision for thousands of citizens who had been neglected had been realised. The government has been milking the Ionia Road project in an effort to show results.

Åãêáßíéá ôïõ áõôïêéíçôïäñüìïõ "Éüíéá Ïäüò" áðü ôïí ðñùèõðïõñãü ÁëÝîç Ôóßðñá, ôçí Ôñßôç 5 Óåðôåìâñßïõ 2017, óôïí Óôáèìü ÅîõðçñÝôçóçò Áõôïêéíçôéóôþí (Ó.Å.Á) Åðéóêïðéêïý, ðïõ âñßóêåôáé óôï 194,8 ÷éëéüìåôñï ôçò Éüíéáò Ïäïý. (EUROKINISSI/ÓÔÅËÉÏÓ ÌÉÓÉÍÁÓ)

“This project gives a great boost to growth, commerce and tourism and will play a tole in the recovery and the reconstruction of Greece and Epirus”,the Greek PM said. The Greek PM is scheduled to visit Ioannina and meet with local business groups before attending a reception at the city’s Museum of Silver Smithing.

