Greek PM opens another portion of Ionia Road, once again

Greek PM Alexis Tsipras addressed the official event for the opening of another portion of Ionia Road, in western Greece, Tuesday. “It is a great pleasure for us to deliver a road project of strategic importance to Epirus, a project that pulls western Greece out of isolation,” the Prime Minister stressed in his speech. Mr. Tsipras said that a vision for thousands of citizens who had been neglected had been realised. The government has been milking the Ionia Road project in an effort to show results.

“This project gives a great boost to growth, commerce and tourism and will play a tole in the recovery and the reconstruction of Greece and Epirus”,the Greek PM said. The Greek PM is scheduled to visit Ioannina and meet with local business groups before attending a reception at the city’s Museum of Silver Smithing.