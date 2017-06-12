Greek PM: Citizens’ safety of earthquake-striken region top priority

Greek PM Alexis Tsipras said the government would be by the side of the citizens affected by the earthquake on the island of Lesvos. “Our thoughts and concerns are with the residents of the areas hit by the earthquake in the sea region between Chios and Lesvos. The utmost need at this point is the safety of the citizens”, Mr. Tsipras said. The Greek PM added that Interior Minister Nikos Toskas, along with a team of experts from the Ministry of Public Order and Civil Protection were on their way to the region.