Greek PM meets with U.S Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Athens

U.S Secretary of State Mike Popmpeo met with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the Maximos Mansion in Athens, Saturday a little before 10.30 in the morning during his official visit to Greece.

During their meeting, which was held in a warm atmosphere and was attended by Greek Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias, Minister of Defence Nikos Papagiotopoulos and Minister of State George Gerapetritis, the Greek PM Foreign Minister raised the issue of ongoing Turkish provocations in the eastern Mediterranean to the US top diplomat.

The two men had a brief friendly dialogue in front of the television cameras before retiring for their meeting.

The PM pointed out close economic ties between the two nations, while Pompeo noted the role of Greece as a pillar of stability in the wider region and added that the US companies are ready to invest in Greece

The Greek PM said the country was leaving behind it the tough period of the economic crisis and was looking towards the future with optimism. “We are heading to recovery and took measures in that direction by putting an end to capital controls, pushing forward rapidly with privatisations and instituting special incentives for private investments.”

The prime minister raised the issue of violations of international law and Turkey’s belligerent rhetoric, which he said “is incompatible with Greece’s intentions of friendly relationship”.

“Turkey’s recent moves on plot 7 of the Cyprus EEZ were a flagrant violation of Cyprus’s sovereign rights. Cyprus is calling for the implementation of international law and I anticipate the positive contribution of the U.S to lead to the creation finally of a more constructive and fruitful climate of cooperation in the region,” Mitsotakis said.

On his part, Mr. Pompeo noted that Greek-U.S relations had never been stronger.

“Today the relationship between (our) two countries has truly never been stronger,” Pompeo said, praising the efforts of Greece on its path to economic recovery.

“We are very confident that together we can work to ensure Greece can be a pillar for stability in this region.”

“Great things are happening, all is going well, and we are working very hard, the engines are on for good. The relations between our two countries are at an all-time high, they have never been stronger and I look forward to the future, ”Mr Pompeo said.

Immediately afterwards he noted that American companies are ready to come, invest and create jobs.

“You talked about the historical relations of our countries, I hope I do everything right so as not to hear the grievances of the Greek community in Kansas at the end,” the Foreign Minister said in a humorous manner, concluding his position.