Greek PM Tsipras in Turkey for official visit

Shortly before the arrival of Tsipra in Ankara, the Turkish government put a bounty on the eight Turkish officers that found refuge in Greece

“We have the opportunity to get back to the thread of a sincere dialogue to relaunch our positive agenda”, the Greek PM Alexis Tsipras wrote on Twitter.

The Prime Minister is accompanied by his partner Betty Baziana, the Deputy Foreign Minister George Katrougalos and Deputy Minister of Economy and Development Stergios Pitsiorlas.

At 15:30′ on Tuesday, Alexis Tsipras, invited by the Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, arrived in the capital of Turkey.

A few minutes after 16:00′ on Tuesday, Alexis Tsipras arrived at the Ankara White Palace where he was received by Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Fuat Oktay.

Άφιξη στην Άγκυρα για τη συνάντηση με τον Πρόεδρο της Τουρκικής Δημοκρατίας, Ρετζέπ Ταγίπ Ερντογάν. Έχουμε τη δυνατότητα να πιάσουμε ξανά το νήμα ενός ειλικρινούς διαλόγου για την επανεκκίνηση της θετικής μας ατζέντα, προς όφελος των λαών μας και της ευρύτερης περιοχής. pic.twitter.com/spbVWWhETZ — Prime Minister GR (@PrimeministerGR) February 5, 2019

Shortly before the arrival of Tsipra in Ankara, the Turkish government put a bounty on the eight Turkish officers that found refuge in Greece.

Each of the eight militants have a bounty of 700.000 Euros as they joined the list of terrorists in the Turkish state and they are being accused of being members of Fethullah Gullen’s organization.

The photos and details of the eight Turks were posted on the Turkish Armed Forces’ special website for those wanted for terrorism.