Greek PPC & Polish Solaris focus on electric public transportation

Greece might begin using electric public transportation only with the good signs visible already from today. On Tuesday, November 21, “the Greek Public Power Corporation (PPC) and Solaris Bus & Coach SA signed a three-year memorandum of collaboration” so as to explore this option both in the country and abroad.

Solaris is a Polish multinational eco-friendly bus, coach, trolleybus and tram manufacturer based in Bolechowo near Poznań, in Poland. Thanks to the Polish President Andrzej Duda’s official two-day visit to Greece the aforementioned agreement was signed in the framework of this visit. The Polish top official came to Greece after an invite by the Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos.

As ANA-MPA reports, “Solaris Urbino 12 Electric battery-driven bus has been presented with the European ‘Bus of the Year 2017′ award by a jury of industry editors from 20 countries. The company has been recognized for its contribution to emission-free public transportation vehicles with the international ‘EBUS 2017′ award”.

Source: balkaneu.com