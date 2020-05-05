Greeks are in favour of a holiday voucher, survey shows

According to a survey by the Marketing Laboratory MarLab at the Department of Business Administration of the University of Macedonia, nearly half (47%) of Greeks are planning a vacation this summer, while the majority would like to be given a voucher by the state for a vacation in our country.

Also, the majority expect hotel prices to fall while they believe that restaurant prices will remain the same during their summer holidays.

The key findings of the online survey conducted by MARLAB are:

-The majority of Greeks want to be given a voucher to vacation this year (66.4%)

-The provision of vouchers increases the intention of Greeks to take vacations by almost 20% (from 47% to 66.4%)

-The recommended amount of the voucher is from 200 to 400 Euros for 71.1% of the respondents

-Providing a voucher can further diversify the choice of Greek holiday destination

-The provision of a voucher is considered a positive action for 67% of Greeks, however, when they take into account the burden on the state budget from its provision, then only 46.4% support it

-The majority of Greeks expect hotel prices to fall while they believe that restaurant prices will remain the same during their summer vacation.

-75% of Greeks experienced a small to large decrease in their income due to COVID-19

