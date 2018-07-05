Gucci goes to Mykonos

Mykonos’ newly-renovated luxury boutique Nammos Village, is high end fashion’s hottest spot this summer.

Proudly sitting at -if not one of the most idyllic- certainly the most popular beach on the island, Psarou, the boutique village welcomes yet another fashion luxury house amongst its 2018 esteemed tenants.

Following the grand opening of the store on Tuesday, Gucci announced the chosen location for its summer pop-up store is Nammos Village.

A 120 square metres boutique taking up two floors will be home for Gucci’s whimsical and playful designs, selling an array of pieces from its newest collections.

At the label’s ‘cabinet of curiosities’, The Nammos Village clientele can access women’s ready-to-wear garments, handbags, shoes as well as a wide range of carefully selected men’s accessories.

The interior, staying true to Alessandro Michele’s moodboard is painted blue from floor to ceiling; a vibe much suited to the store’s prominent location looking straight into the Aegean Sea.

The lucky guests of Nammos Village will have access to couture brands that have also opened summer pop-up stores on the windy Cycladic island, the likes of Christian Louboutin, Oscar de la Renta and Dior’s exclusive ‘J’Adior Mykonos’ pieces designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri, from knitted bodysuits to the embroidered tote of the season.

Source: neoskosmos