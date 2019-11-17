He did it! Tsitsipas triumphs in ATP Finals beating Thiem (2-1) in the final

It is the first major title for the Greek player

In match that produced some high quality tennis, Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Dominc Thiem in 2019 NITTO ATP Final 2 sets to 1 in London, claiming the 1st major title in his career.

The first set proved to be a nail biter, as neither player dropped serve. Only one break on Tsitsipas’s serve by Thiem in the tie-break was enough to give him the first set.

Tsitsipas stormed back in the second set prevailing 6-2 and won the final set in a tie break. The Greek tennis star, ranked 6th in the world has won three ATP singles titles and reached eight finals, but his victory in London is undoubtedly the best one.