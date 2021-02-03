“He grabbed me by the breast and twisted it”, Greek actress Eleni Filini says about past experience with famous comedian

“We were on stage, he grabbed me by my breast and started twisting it. I could not even speak”, revealed Eleni Filini, a household name on Greek TV in the ’80s and ’90s talking about her own experience of sexual harassment.

In light of the recent shocking revelations of sexual harassment and physical abuse that have shaken the foundations of the Greek entertainment industry, the well-known actress talked about the incident on a talk show called “Happy Day” with a famous Greek comedian who is no longer alive, without naming him.

“I am of the opinion that when something happens, we should report it at the same time”, she said.

Referring to her previous collaboration with director-actor George Kimoulis, who has been at the centre of the controversy after actresses alleged he had acted inappropriately, she explained: “I had just been performing in theatres for a couple of years. I had no problem, I have nothing to say. We did not happen to work again. I have worked with his brother (s.s. the director Costas Kimoulis) many times, who is an excellent person”.

The actress also recounted another experience of sexual harassment: “Once I was in a clothing factory, I was sampling clothes, with people, the employees were working next to me, the owner’s wife and when I go out with the clothes I saw him naked masturbating in front of me. I remember him chasing me and I grabbed a bottle of whiskey and saying, ‘I’m going to smash it on your head right now’.

In addition, Eleni Filini narrated another unpleasant incident of sexual violence that she experienced on stage: “He was a great comedian, we were on stage and he grabs me by the chest and twists it on me. I could not even speak. There is no reason to speak by name. Some have left and I will upset many children.

also read

Ancient Greeks had sex up to twelve times a day! – This is how

The revolutionary fighters of 1821 became graffiti (photos)