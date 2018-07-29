Heavy storm hits Athens (photos)

Athens and the wider region of Attica have been hit by a sudden storm with heavy rain causing problems in the capital of Greece. There are concerns for the fire-stricken areas in eastern Attica, where residents have suffered through the devastating fires and are now faced with torrents of rain. Citizens in vehicles are advised to be cautious, as rainwater has covered roads in Athens.

Problems have been reported in the power grid in some areas in Psychiko, while the Fire Brigade has already received more than 20 calls for water pumping. The calls have been made from Athens, Filothei-Psychiko, Philadelphia, Chalkidona, Kifissia, Maroussi and Galatsi.

Attica vice-prefect Giorgos Karameros, advised citizens in the northern suburbs to take extra care and avoid unnecessary travel.