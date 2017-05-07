Hollywood actor Steven Seagal banned from Ukraine (photos-video)

Action movie legend Steven Seagal has been barred from Ukraine and marked a “threat to national security” over his cosy friendship with Vladimir Putin. The Hollywood veteran, banned by Ukranian’s security service, the SBU, is the second of Putin’s celebrity friends to be blacklisted by the former Soviet state – following French actor Gerard Depardieu.

SBU officials said in a statement: “A decision concerning an entry ban is taken if there is enough information about a person committing a socially dangerous act that contradicts the interests of Ukraine’s security protection irrespective of a territory where it was committed.” Speaking to Russian state media, Mr Seagal said: “Apart from a black belt, I have a black list now.”

The Under Siege star bonded with Putin over their mutual appreciation for martial arts, with the Russian President being a keen practitioner of judo.

Mr Seagal was granted Russian citizenship last year, after being personally presented with a passport by Putin.

source: express.co.uk