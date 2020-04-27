Hot Sharkira and…ancient Greek philosopher Plato

Global pop star Shakira made the most of her self-quarantine in the era of the coronavirus crisis, as the hot 43-year-old Colombian star took completed an online philosophy course from the University of Pennsylvania.

In a tweet, the wife of Barcelona football star Gerard Piqué revealed that for the past four weeks, she has wanted to take advantage of her time in quarantine and thanked “Plato and all predecessors” for all the fun doing the course…

“I just graduated from my 4 week Ancient Philosophy course with the University of Pennsylvania (@Penn). I know… my hobbies are very impractical, but it took a lot of hours after the kids were asleep. Thank you Plato and predecessors for all the “fun” over the past month!”