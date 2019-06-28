How much does it cost to transport Britain’s royal family? (infographic)

The latest royal accounts have revealed that taxpayers in the UK paid £2.4 million towards the renovation of Frogmore House, which has become the official residence of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The 18th-century house near Windsor castle was a gift from the Queen but it required extensive renovation to make it habitable for Prince Harry and Meghan, along with their newborn son Archie.

The accounts also showed the cost of air and rail travel for members of the royal family with the most expensive trips documented in the following infographic. The biggest bill came from Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall’s 11-day trip to the Caribbean islands and Cuba. They flew there on an RAF VIP Voyager aircraft and the bill came to £416,576. Taxpayers paid £216,312 for Charles and Camilla to visit Gambia, Ghana, and Nigeria, as well as another £159,820 for their trip to France and Greece.

