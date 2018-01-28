How smartphone prices differ around the world (infographic)

Driven by an increase in demand for premium smartphones, the average smartphone selling price increased to $328 last year. However, as the following chart shows, it makes sense to look at smartphone prices at a more regional level.

According to GfK point-of-sale data from 75 countries, the average selling price for smartphones ranged from $645 in developed Asia (incl. Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan) to $183 in emerging Asia (incl. Bangladesh, India, Cambodia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam) last year.

source statista