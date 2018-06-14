Hungary’s PM claims population replacement underway in Europe

Hungary’s Viktor Orbán has warned that another “high tide” of mass migration is approaching and that financial speculators like George Soros hope to profit from the “ruination of Europe” via mass migration.

In a Kossuth Radio discussion on the growing flood of illegal migrants into Balkan countries just outside the European Union — Bosnia has seen arrivals surge by 600 to 700 per cent in recent months — Prime Minister Orbán warned Europe was “seeing signs of a new migration wave, of a rising tide following a low tide; it’s rising now, and this poses a challenge.”

“We’ve managed to ensure that now every migrant knows that they shouldn’t follow the path marked by the signpost pointing to Hungary,” he said, referring to the anti-illegal immigration ‘Stop Soros’ legislative package currently passing through the Hungarian parliament, and the robust border wall he built at the height of the migrant crisis in 2015.

