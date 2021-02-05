Hungary’s PM Orban: We do not want Muslims in our country

The Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orban said his country did not want Muslims to come because they ‘changed the culture”. In an interview with German magazine STERN, the PM said: “We do not want them to come to Hungary en masse, to the extent that this would lead to a cultural change.”

Less than 10% are foreigners in his country and that is enough. One of the most important “battlefields” in Brussels, for the time being, is to prevent the sending of asylum seekers from Western European countries to Hungary. “We do not want illegal immigration. We will prevent this by closing our green borders,” the Hungarian prime minister concluded.

He said “we let in” the Muslims who live in Hungary and “they have accepted that they live in a Christian-Jewish country and observe our laws”.

Orban said he hoped there was a better understanding with German politicians. “They, however, urgently needed to improve their vocabulary”, he noted. However, he spoke kindly of Angela Merkel, whom he claims he respects. According to Orban, the German chancellor carries the cross of German and European politics.

The leader of the Hungarian conservative party Fidesz also referred to the European Union, saying Europe is currently moving in the wrong direction. “This can be seen in the numbers. Years ago, the European Union’s share of the world economy was 25%. Today it has sunk to 15%,” Orban warned. “The European Union should immediately increase its competitiveness,” the Hungarian prime minister said.

