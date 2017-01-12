IMF: Fund could still take part in Greek program

IMF Director of Communications Gerry Rice said the fund was fully involved in the current underway between Greece and its European creditors on the matter of the second review of the country’s bailout program. During his first briefing of the press for the new year, Mr. Rice claimed despite the delays in the program, the prospect of IMF taking part in the program was still open. He went to note that there was no clear timetable regarding the resumption of talks between Greece and its creditors and when the IMF’s sustainability report on the Greek debt would be released. Mr. Rice pointed out that the Fund would make the report public within the next days, adding in response to a question regarding the completion of the second review that Greece did not face any pressing funding needs. The communications’ director of the Fund reiterated the organisation’s position that a 1.5% primary surplus target was a more realistic target in order to avoid the implementation of new fiscal measures.