Inflation at 1.5% in Eurozone. Greece has 1.7%

Inflation in Greece rose to 1.7% for the month of March, compared to 1.4% in February and -0.7% over the same period last year, according to data released by the European Statistical Services (Eurostat). The annual inflation rate in the Eurozone amounted to 1.55 from 2% in February and zero last year, while the EU rate was measured at 1.6% in March. Romania (0.4%), Ireland and Holland with 0.6%) had the lowest rates, while Latvia (3.3%), Lithuania (3.2%) and Estonia (2.4%) recorded the highest. The data showed that annual inflation was down in 17 member-states , while it remained steady in 6 and went up in 5.