Interpol Chief warns of ISIS 2.0 as Jihadists released from prisons

“We could soon be facing a second wave of other ISIS-linked or radicalized individuals”

Interpol secretary-general Jürgen Stock has sounded the alarm on a potential new wave of radical Islamic terrorism, saying that Islamists about to be released from prison could pose a new terror threat to Europe.

Mr Stock said that the threat comes from both jihadists coming home from fighting in the Middle East and from supporters who had been jailed for supporting the Islamic State but were given short prison sentences, Die Welt reports.

“We could soon be facing a second wave of other ISIS-linked or radicalized individuals that you might call ISIS 2.0,” Stock said, adding: “A lot of these are suspected terrorists or those who are linked to terrorist groups as supporters who are facing maybe two to five years in jail.

“Because they were not convicted of a concrete terrorist attack but only support for terrorist activities, their sentences are perhaps not so heavy,” he noted.

“[T]his generation of early supporters will be released in the next couple of years, and they may again be part of a terrorist group or those supporting terrorist activities.”

Read more HERE