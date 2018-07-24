Italian PM tweets out support for Greece over fires

Italian Prime Minister Guiseppe Conte extended a message of support and solidarity to Greece in a tweet over the deadly fires in Greece.

“Deeply shocked by the deaths of so many people, Italy embraces the Greeks and has already mobilised, having allocated two Canadairs,” the Italian prime minister tweeted. The Italian PM tweeted a second time on his account writing: “I am in Paris at UNESCO where I learned about the terrible fires in Greece, which caused many victims. We have expressed our full solidarity and will be close to the Greek people and the government. #Greecefires #atene»