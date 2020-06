Italy expressed grievance against Greece for quarantine of Italian tourists entering Greece

Italy’s Foreign Affairs Minister Luigi Di Maio voiced his dissatisfaction over Greece’s decision to quarantine Italian tourists entering into Greece.

The government of Rome said the borders for Italian tourists should open immediately without any restrictions.

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Mayo added that “Italy believes in the European spirit, but is ready to close its borders to anyone who does not respect it.”

Meanwhile, Minister Di Mayo is expected to travel to Athens on June 9.