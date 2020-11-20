Jason Momoa says he’s “absolutely terrified” of wife Lisa Bonet

The world already knew that Jason Momoa was deeply in love with his wife Lisa Bonet. Then came the coronavirus and months of quarantine, which forced the Aquaman star to spend all his waking hours with her and their two kids.

“We’ve all gotten so much closer,” Momoa told Men’s Health.

He explained that he and Bonet, who live with their kids, daughter Lola, 13, and 12-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf (better known as Wolfie) don’t have a TV. The little ones don’t have phones either, so there’s a lot of swimming, hiking with the family’s three dogs and listening to or playing music.

“My wife is very sophisticated and smart and [our kids and I are] kind of like animals that need to be trained a little better,” Momoa said. “I’m constantly a work in progress, and I’ve just been trying to get better as a father and a husband”.

