Jet2.com and Jet2holidays announced new flight to Greece

Jet2holidays and Jet2.com had a booking increase of 1,000% after the announcements about the road map of Britain to exit the lockdown.

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays announced new flights to Greek destinations for the summer of 2021, following the increase in holiday demand recorded in recent weeks.

Specifically, from yesterday, March 15, additional flights and holidays are being offered in Corfu, Crete, Skiathos, Kos, Rhodes, and Halkidiki, from July to early November.

The new connections are East Midlands-Corfu, Leeds Bradford-Chania, Leeds Bradford-Heraklion, Leeds Bradford-Skiathos, Leeds Bradford-Kos, Leeds Bradford-Rhodes, Manchester-Skiathos, Manchester-Corfu, Manchester-Kos, Newcastle-Corfu, and Newcastle-Rhodes.

The tour operator also added flights to Cyprus, Spain, Turkey, and Portugal. Jet2holidays and Jet2.com had a booking increase of 1,000% after the announcements about the road map of Britain to exit the lockdown.

source tornosnews.gr

