Jewellery on Alexis Ren’s naked body! (photos-video)

Just a year after becoming a full-time model at the age of 14, she went on to become an Instagram sensation just a year later after one of her bikini selfies went viral.

And Alexis Ren, 20, is showing that she’s ready to turn things up a notch or two as she strips off to pose nude in a racy new campaign for Logan Hollowell Jewellery.

Rather than go the conventional route of making the baubles the focus of the snaps, the California girl’s body is seen in all of his bare and bronzed glory as she wears just a harness strap and black heavy duty boots – as well as a few items of jewellery.

More at: dailymail.co.uk