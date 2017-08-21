John Stamos celebrates 54th birthday in the nude (photo)

Greek-American actor celebrated his birthday on Saturday with an Instagram photo of him appropriately donning nothing but his birthday suit. In the cheeky snap, the actor stands in an outdoor shower with his back to the camera, his derriere hidden only by some palm branches.

“#54 and clean,” Stamos captioned the photo. “Thanks for the birthday wishes!” Earlier in the day, the Full House star got sentimental about turning another year older.

“It’s a wonder just how much of life sits before me eagerly (almost impatiently) waiting to reveal it’s gentle, imperfect, often unimaginable beauty,” he wrote.

source: people.com