Kate Hudson reveals Greece as her favourite holiday destination: “I feel really at home there”

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the American actor has expressed her love for Greece, the culture, its people, and stunning waters

Greece is popular holiday destination with a number of A-list celebrities, one of them being American actor and co-founder of workout brand Fabletics, Kate Hudson.

In an interview with fashion magazine Harper’s Bazaar, the 39-year-old was asked to describe her perfect day from start to end.

An early riser, even while on holiday, her ideal day kicks off at 7.30 am on a Greek island.

“My perfect day is a vacation day, so I wake up on an island in Greece to the sound of my kids running around … I get a double espresso and walk down to the sea for a swim,” she said.

Heading back to the house at 8.30 am, Hudson describes her ideal accommodation as “one of those adorable Greek houses with whitewashed walls and blue shutters”.

Like most who venture to Greece there is plenty of activity near the beach involved in her day, and of course feasting, including “a lunch of fried zucchini and moussaka at a seaside tavern”.

The actor also spoke of her love of exploring different islands, going as far as to say that “Greece is my favourite vacation spot; I feel really at home there”.

“I love the culture, the people are wonderful, and the water is just so incredibly appealing,” she added.

As the day draws to a close, what appeals most to Hudson is the idea of getting together with her family and closest friends to enjoy of Greece’s “magical” sunsets, with a cocktail followed by more food.

“Happiness to me is good conversation, connection, and lots of laughter,” she says.

Well, she couldn’t have picked a better destination for that.

Source: neoskosmos