Kendall Jenner bares butt on runway!

Kendall Jenner is definitely not known for her shyness or inhibitions when it comes to revealing her skin to the public, as her countless racy social media posts prove. This time the 21-year-old model showed off her rear in a more professional environment. The highly sought-after model wore a see-through gown while strutting the catwalk of La Perla runway show on Thursday. Despite sharing the runway with the likes of Naomi Campbell and Stella Maxwell, it was the reality star who surely turned heads at the event as part of New York Fashion Week.