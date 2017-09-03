Kostas Manolas to continue to play for A.S Roma

Greek international footballer Kostas Manolas is ready to extend his contract at his current club in Italian Serie A division, Roma, for two more years, according to a report by Italian newspaper “Corriere dell Sport”. Manolas, 26, who was linked to a move to Russian team Zenit Petersburg during the summer transfer season, will reportedly finalise the extension of his contract at Roma with a substantial rise in his annual fee after he completes his obligations with the Greek national team for the World Cup qualifiers.