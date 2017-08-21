Refugee and immigrant flow from Turkey rises

There has been a notable rise in the flow of illegal immigrants and refugees into Greece over the past three days. A total of 633 landed on the Greek islands of Lesvos (147), Chios (256) and Samos (230) from Turkey since last Friday as the weather was clear. Meanwhile, a rise in flows via Greece’s land borders was also recorded with 53 illegal immigrants detained at the old Thessaloniki-Serres national highway and Egnatia Avenue. Greek police said the immigrants had illegally entered Greece through the borders with Turkey after paying 2,000 euros each to human smugglers.