Libyan parliament votes unanimously to cut ties with Turkey, close embassies

The Libyan parliament voted unanimously on Saturday to cut ties with Turkey and close embassies in the two countries.

The parliament referred the Government of National Accord (GNA) led by Fayez al-Sarraj and his foreign minister to the public prosecutor, and refused to ratify the agreement between Turkey and the GNA.

The head of the defense committee in parliament also demanded that al-Sarraj be charged with treason. The head of the foreign committee announced that parliament would ask the United Nations Security Council to hold an emergency session.

The foreign committee also called for an international and Arab action to prevent Turkish interference in Libya.

The meeting comes after Turkish lawmakers on Thursday passed a bill approving a military deployment in Libya to shore up the UN-recognized GNA in Tripoli.

Source: al arabiya