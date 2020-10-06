Libyan & Somali soldiers trash Turkish Special Forces Training Center after brawl

A total of 23 from both sides were injured!

A fight broke out between Somali and Libyan officers who were trained in the Turkish Special Forces Training Center in Isparta and 23 of them were injured.

Somali and Libyan soldiers, who received commando training by Turkey, allegedly started fighting over the canteen queue.

According to the information obtained, approximately 23 soldiers were injured in the brawl, many of them by knife.

Immediately after the incident, the wounded soldiers were taken to the Isparta city hospital.

Source: ispartamhaber

