Macron & Prince Charles in the March 25 parade for the 200 years celebration since the Greek Revolution

A large military parade is being prepared by the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (HNDGS) to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the Greek Revolution of 1821 and the creation of the independent Greek state.

On Thursday, March 25, 2021, in the parade that will take place on Amalias Avenue in front of the Greek Parliament, honored countries will be Great Britain, France and Russia: the three countries that fought the fleet of the Ottoman Empire in Navarino in 1827, creating the conditions for the Greek revolution to prevail.

The French and British sides will be represented at the March 25 parade at the highest possible level. According to the data so far, the President of the French Republic Emanuel Macron is expected to be in Athens with his wife Brigitte and the heir to the British throne Charles with his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

From the Russian side, it has not been confirmed at what level Moscow will be represented. Given the announcement by the Russian presidency that Vladimir Putin will not come to Greece to celebrate the 200th anniversary, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Misoustin is most likely expected.

The Prime Minister’s Office and the HNDGS are preparing a simple but full of meaning parade, to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the Greek revolution, taking into account the circumstances of the pandemic.

The US delegation to the parade is also expected to be high-ranking, however it has not yet been officially announced who will be the person who will represent the administration of Joe Biden.

The President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nikos Anastasiadis, and his wife Andri will also be present at the March 25 parade.

These are the plans so far, as the possibility of changes, due to the epidemiological situation that will prevail next week, cannot be ruled out.