Major Turkish operation – Derbisyie is getting bombed by Turkish warplanes! (PHOTOS) (Upd.)

Heavy clashes between Turkish army & YPG near Dirbesiye border.
Two Turkish tank destroyed by the YPG.
Turkish army is attacking Firfirk village in Rajo district using heavy weapons & canons, YPG, in turn, responded to the attacks.
Reports coming in say the city of Derbisyie is getting bombed by Turkish warplanes.
Russian officials: Turkey’s airstrikes on Kurdish forces in Iraq and Syria is unacceptable.
Air Force Col John L. Dorrian Spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR):
“Turkish strikes were conducted without proper coordination with the Coalition or the Government of Iraq.
We call on all forces to remain focused on the fight to defeat #ISIS, which is the greatest threat to regional and worldwide peace, security.”