Major Turkish operation – Derbisyie is getting bombed by Turkish warplanes! (PHOTOS) (Upd.)

Two Turkish tanks destroyed by YPG forces near Derbesiyeh

Heavy clashes between Turkish army & YPG near Dirbesiye border.

Turkish army is attacking Firfirk village in Rajo district using heavy weapons & canons, YPG, in turn, responded to the attacks.

Reports coming in say the city of Derbisyie is getting bombed by Turkish warplanes.

Russian officials: Turkey’s airstrikes on Kurdish forces in Iraq and Syria is unacceptable.

