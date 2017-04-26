Major Turkish operation – Derbisyie is getting bombed by Turkish warplanes! (PHOTOS) (Upd.)

Two Turkish tanks destroyed by YPG forces near Derbesiyeh

Heavy clashes between Turkish army & YPG near Dirbesiye border.

Two Turkish tank destroyed by the YPG.

Turkish army is attacking Firfirk village in Rajo district using heavy weapons & canons, YPG, in turn, responded to the attacks.

Reports coming in say the city of Derbisyie is getting bombed by Turkish warplanes.

Russian officials: Turkey’s airstrikes on Kurdish forces in Iraq and Syria is unacceptable.

Air Force Col John L. Dorrian Spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR):

“Turkish strikes were conducted without proper coordination with the Coalition or the Government of Iraq.

We call on all forces to remain focused on the fight to defeat #ISIS, which is the greatest threat to regional and worldwide peace, security.”

