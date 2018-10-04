Maria Menounos arrives in Athens for her “Greek” wedding (photos)

Greek American TV personality Maria Menounos arrived in Athens after Wednesday midnight for her wedding with fiancé Keven Undergaro.

Proud of her Greek roots, Maria Menounos is preparing for her religious wedding on October 8, after she and her partner had married in a civil marriage on New Year’s Eve. The couple will follow the traditional Greek wedding ceremony at her father’s birthplace in Avo of Arcadia.

“My dream of getting married in Greece is a reality. My marriage will be a big feast,” she told close friends.

The 40-year-old TV personality told Us Weekly that it was going to be a ‘wild journey’.

‘Trying to plan something internationally when your dad’s running the show is a reality show,’ she added.

Maria said her father Constantinos ‘ Costas’ Menounos was ‘crazy’ and offered up wacky wedding ideas including having the bride ride to church on a horse.

‘So I just have decided I’m gonna drink heavily to get through. By the time I land, I’m gonna be nip queen,’ she said.

Maria arrived in casual style at Athens International Airport in a red track suit with white trim along with a scoop neck white T-shirt.

She completed her comfortable outfit with white trainers and accessorized with a simple necklace and stud earrings.

The best couple will be Greek shipowner Leon Patitsas and wife Marietta Chrousala.