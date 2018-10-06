Maria Menounos’s Big Beautiful Greek wedding! (photos-video)

Greek American TV personality Maria Menounos is marrying her ffiancé Keven Undergaro in a traditional wedding in her father’s village, Akovo in Arcadia.

Everything had been prepared to perfection by her dad Costas, with the whole village taking part in the event.

Wearing a stunning wedding dress, designed for her by Sylia Kritharioti, the glowing bride entered a coach for the church of Agios Nikolaos, making the groom wait for an hour an a half.

The wedding tables for the feast were set in the courtyard of the village school with a distinctly Greek flavour for the celebrations to follow after the religious ceremony.

The Greek American TV personality shared some photos on her social media account with her fans of her preparations. Her parents were cheerfully dancing in the village square waiting to accompany their daughter to the church.

“I always wanted to return to Greece and do our wedding here. Greece means so much for us. And our village, and our roots. And I’m so beyond thankful to all of our friends who put this together. I feel like I the luckiest girl in the world. I have the best husband, the best family. Nothing without its problems, nothing is perfect. But I am so blessed and happy today that we get to do this amazing wedding marriage in this beautiful village.”