Massive fire in Istanbul hospital (live streaming-photos)

A massive fire has broken out in the Taksim First Aid Hospital in Istanbul, Turkey. Footage from the scene shows thick black smoke coming from several stories of the tall building.

The inferno broke out on the roof, but quickly spread through the building, local media reports. Several explosions have reportedly been heard at the scene, though the cause remains unknown.

A “large number” of firefighters have been dispatched to the scene. Photos and videos from the scene show thick black smoke and fire engulfing the hospital, while burning siding falls off the building. Staff has been seen evacuating patients and equipment via the main entrance of the building.

source RT