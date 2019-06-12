Meet the “world’s sexiest woman” (photos)

Olivia Culpo has turned heads on stage as Miss Universe, on screen in acting roles and on Instagram as an eye-popping influencer who’s not shy of flashing some serious skin.

Now the beauty queen is turning heads at magazine stands, gracing the cover of Maxim as the newly crowned ‘World’s Sexiest Woman’.

The 27-year-old earned her latest title on the magazine’s most recent cover, and with the portfolio and visual presence she boasts, it’s not hard to see why.

Topping the ‘Hot 100’

After claiming the title of Miss Universe in 2012, the American model has amassed over 4 million fans on Instagram, and graced magazine covers from Esquire to Cosmopolitan.

She shared the news of her latest win to Instagram on Tuesday, posting a snap of the cover along with a caption expressing her excitement over the milestone.

