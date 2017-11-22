Melbourne’s Greek Centre to host Health Tourism Conference

The conference will be attended by the president of the Athens Medical Association Giorgos Patoulis, Greece’s Deputy Foreign Minister George Katrougalos

The Greek Community of Melbourne (GCM) will be holding a Health Tourism Conference at the Greek Centre between the 25th and 26th of November with the participation of distinguished health professionals from Greece.

As GCM President Bill Papastergiadis told Neos Kosmos, this is the first time an event of such magnitude has taken place and GCM members are proud for the maturity and professionalism they have conveyed in the 12 months of preparation and coordination required to carry off the project.

The conference will be attended by the president of the Athens Medical Association Giorgos Patoulis, Greece’s Deputy Foreign Minister for European Affairs George Katrougalos and a number of top Greek health professionals who aim to draw attention to Greece as a rising pole of attraction in the field of health tourism since the services offered abide by the high standards found in most western countries while they are also cost-effective.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews, the Ambassador of Greece to Australia Aikaterini Xagorari and the Consul General of Greece Christina Simantiraki are also expected to be present at the event.

Aiming to encourage members of the general public to attend the informative sessions and seek answers regarding health cover and services provided, admission to the conference is free of charge. These sessions will include lectures by leading breast cancer specialists who will talk about the diagnosis as well as preventative measures against cancer.

Mr Papastergiadis stressed the significance of the conference as it regards to forging stronger ties between Australia and Greece at an economic and academic level through the exchange of information and medical students, a development that could be beneficial for both countries.

The conference will also coincide with another cultural event of great symbolic importance. A life-size replica of the Parthenon Marble frieze over the entrance of the Greek Centre will be unveiled and serve as a reminder signifying the Greek Centre’s role as a base for the Greek diaspora. Speeches, music and dance performances will give a celebratory character to the occasion.

