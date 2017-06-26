Migrant flows seem to be rising again in Greece

The number of illegal immigrants and refugees in Lesvos has increased due to the rising flows on the island in the last month.

Thus, on June 26th in Lesvos, in the camps and other structures, according to the Greek Police of the northern Aegean, 3.873 people reside, compared to 3.847 in Chios and 1.939 in Samos.

It should be noted that a month ago, on May 25th, 3.083 people lived in Lesvos, in Chios 3.889 and in Samos 1.920. The total number is currently 9.548 whereas on May 25th it was 8.892.

Last weekend, from Friday morning June 23rd until today, 156 refugees and immigrants passed to Lesvos, 57 in Samos, while in Chios the flows were zero.