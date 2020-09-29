Mini heatwave to hit Greece next week, meteorologist predicts

Western Greece might have been hit with extreme cold weather fronts recently, but according to meteorologist and ND MP Giannis Kallianos, temperatures will reach abnormally high levels for the season in certain areas of the country starting from Sunday.

As the meteorologist told THEMA radio 104.6 over the next few days a mini-heatwave will emerge with temperatures exceeding 35 degrees Celsius.

As he said, all the forecast models show that from Saturday and especially from Sunday, unusually high temperatures are expected for the month of October.

According to Mr. Kallianos, “Saturday and especially the three days Sunday, Monday and Tuesday the temperatures will exceed 35 degrees Celsius”.

“I can say that we will have hot conditions. We are talking about record values for October, impressive levels because I have not seen such temperatures for years. All the prognostic data are harmonised with this possibility” concluded Giannis Kallianos.

High temperatures are expected mainly in the central parts of the country and in the Peloponnese.