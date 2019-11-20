Ministry issues 2-week ultimatum for the evacuation of illegally occupied buildings

Refugees and illegal immigrants will be transferred to hosting facilities in mainland Greece

Then Greek Minister of Citizen Protection Michalis Chysochoidis issued a 2-week ultimatum to the squatters occupying buildings in Athens, either private of public to evacuate the premises.

According to the ministry, those who have illegally occupied buildings are urged to evacuate them, and if the occupations are accommodating refugees or immigrants, they will be transferred to designated hosting centres in mainland Greece.

Today’s ultimatum comes on the heels of a series forced evacuations by the police occupied by citizens in downtown Athens. Recently, the ministry issued a request to those interested in accommodating refugees at their their homes.