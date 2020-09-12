Mitsotakis from Thessaloniki: The decisions for the Greek defense & the economy

The Prime Minister presented what he described as the two chapters, that are the challenges ahead of the country: Confidence in Defense confidence in Health and the Economy.
As Mr. Mitsotakis stated, “in recent years, the defense sector has experienced disinvestment conditions after a period of high cost and not always targeted armaments programs. Well, it’s time to balance needs and opportunities. It is time to strengthen the Armed Forces as a legacy for the security of the country. But also as a supreme obligation to the Greeks, who will bear the cost. It is the price of our place on the map”.
2. The Navy is launching the procedures for a program of 4 new Multi-Role Frigates. At the same time, it modernizes and upgrades 4 MEKO-200HN Frigates, which it already has.
The new frigates will also be accompanied by 4 MH-60R anti-submarine helicopters.
3. The arsenal of all three Branches of the Armed Forces will be fully enriched:
New anti-tank weapons for the Army.
4. A total of 15.000 men and women will be hired in the Armed Forces over a period of 5 years.
5. Activation of the Defense Industry. American funds are investing in the modernization of the Elefsina Shipyards.
A strategic investor will soon enter the Skaramangas shipyards, with no job losses.
And the HAI will be re-organized to be transformed into an aircraft maintenance center for the wider area.
6. The Armed Forces are enhancing their digital function and their protection from hybrid type cyber-attacks.
1. The insurance contributions of employers and employees of the private sector for 2021 are reduced by 3 points to 36.7%
2. The 2021 solidarity contribution for private sector employees, professionals and farmers is abolished.
3. An innovative subsidy program for 100,000 new jobs is immediately instituted, covering 6 months of employee and employer contributions.
5. The possibility of temporary suspension of contracts is extended, with the addition of tourist guides and artists.
6. The third cycle of the repayable advance tax payment, amounting to 1.5 billion, opens immediately and will include sole proprietorships.
7. Over-depreciation measure at 200% in green fixed capital investments from 2021-3.
8. The retroactive payments to the pensioners will be paid in October and until December another 460 million will be given as the state complies with court decisions.
9. ENFIA is immediately abolished in our 26 smaller islands, from Kastellorizo to Gavdos from 2020.
10. For those employed in industries affected by the pandemic, postponement until April 2021 of any outstanding issues.
11. The reduced VAT is extended for 6 months to transport, drinks, etc.
12. The first home of vulnerable households is not in danger of being auctioned until December 2020.
All unemployment benefits are extended for another two months and the insurance stamps required for qualifying for them are reduced to 50 out of 100.