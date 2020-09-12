Mitsotakis from Thessaloniki: The decisions for the Greek defense & the economy

The Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced a complete plan of for the country’s defense and the economy, in the established speech in the context of the Thessaloniki International Fair.

The Prime Minister presented what he described as the two chapters, that are the challenges ahead of the country: Confidence in Defense confidence in Health and the Economy.

As Mr. Mitsotakis stated, “in recent years, the defense sector has experienced disinvestment conditions after a period of high cost and not always targeted armaments programs. Well, it’s time to balance needs and opportunities. It is time to strengthen the Armed Forces as a legacy for the security of the country. But also as a supreme obligation to the Greeks, who will bear the cost. It is the price of our place on the map”.