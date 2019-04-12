Mitsotakis in Bloomberg: Markets price political change

An op-ed in Bloomberg authored by Matthew A. Winkler entitled “Guess Which Mediterranean Economy Didn’t Crumble”, analyses the recent purchasing of Greek bonds by foreign investors presenting the view of opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis that markets evaluated a political change in the country.

“Markets have priced in a political change that favors investment in Greece and political stability after the national election,” said Kyriakos Mitsotakis, president of New Democracy, in an interview in his Athens office last week. Mitsotakis served as minister of reforms between 2013 and 2015 and is leading in polls to become Greece’s next prime minister this year

Global investors snapped up 2.5 billion euros worth of Greece’s 10-year bonds last month, the first such offering in nine years. That made the Hellenic Republic’s debt the world’s most prized, buoyed by gross domestic product growth that’s outperforming Germany, France and the euro zone.

The piece claims the elections of SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras acted as a catalyst for the gloom-mongering of the markets in 2015.