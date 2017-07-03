Muslim student union leader: I’d oppress white people

A Muslim student leader has caused an uproar after claiming female and male students at unviversity should not be allowed to mix, while she has also said that everyone should read the Quran, the holy book of Islam.

Zamzam Ibrahim, who was elected President of Salford University’s Student Union in March, suggested friendship between men and women is un-Islamic and is opposed to the British government’s anti-radicalisation strategy.

The Swedish-Somali student officer also described the government’s Prevent strategy as ‘disastrous’ and ‘racist’.

In one message she responded to a question on AskFM on what book everyone should read. She said: ‘The Quaraan. We would have an Islamic takeover!’

In another message on the topic of the possibility of friendship between a man and a woman, she replied: ‘I’ve had this debate with many friends! Maybe in some cases but Islamically it’s incorrect for girls to be friends with a guy anyway!

‘So I’m gonna say NO not the kind of friendship they can have with the same gender there is always boundaries.’

In one tweet from May 9, 2012 under the hashtag #ifIwasPresident, she wrote: ‘I’d oppress white people just to give them a taste of what they put us through!’

Ms Ibrahim was also recently elected to the National Union of Students Block of 15 committee.

She has also completed a BSc in Business and Financial Management.

According to The Spectator, Ms Ibrahim has deleted a large number of messages form her social media accounts.

source: dailymail.co.uk