ND accuses government of allowing anarchy and lawlessness in Athens

Greece’s major opposition party New Democracy (ND) blasted the Greek government over Thursday night’s riots in the district of Exacrhia in Athens. ND issued a statement harshly criticising the government over its decision to ban police officers from organising a protest in the area, which is infamous for its far-left and anarchist activists and is considered a no-go zone for law enforcement. The opposition party held Greek PM Alexis Tsipras personally responsible for allowing anarchy and lawlessness to reign in in downtown Athens. “Not even 24 hours have elapsed since the admission by Toskas (Public Order Minister) that Exarchia was a no-go zone and the banning of a legal, peaceful gathering of police officers, and the government chose to hand over the centre of Athens to lawlessness and anarchy”, the statement read. New Democracy called on Mr. Tsipras to remove the Public Order Minister after his statements and stance towards the police.