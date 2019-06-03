ND President Mitsotakis says the country needs a stable government in TV interview

The leader of ND said he would unite Greeks after the July 7 national elections

“Gaining the absolute majority is not an end in itself”, New Democracy President Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in his interview on Ante-1 TV’s main news bulletin.

He went on to say that the country needed a strong and stable government he said in his first interview after his party won a landslide victory in European and local elections.

“The victory of ND in the European elections was a first step. Now I want to convince those who did not vote for us”, ND’s president added.

Speaking to the station’s anchorman Nikos Nikos Chatzinikolaou, Kyriakos Mitsotakis presented his plan for the July 7 national election campaign saying that ND would not hold open rallies and called for a debate with all political leaders.

The leader of ND called for cooperation after the elections and extended a hand to his ideological adversaries, underlining he would not play the game of polarisation.